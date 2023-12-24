Israel-Hamas War: Eight soldiers fall in battle in Gaza
Sirens sound overnight in northern Israel • Houthis target US Navy, commercial vessels in Red Sea
Eight IDF soldiers fall in battle in Gaza
Eight IDF soldiers fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's announced on Sunday morning.
Staff.-Sgt. David Bogdanovskyi, 19, Staff.-Sgt. Orel Bashan, 20, Staff.-Sgt. Gal Hershko, 20, and Staff.-Sgt. Itamar Shemen, 21, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.
Master-Sgt. (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, Master-Sgt. (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, Sgt.-First Class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, and Sgt.-First Class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu thanks Biden for backing Israel after UNSC vote on Gaza aid
Gilad Erdan thanked US for standing on Israel's side throughout the negotiations on the UN Security Council resolution and maintaining defined red lines; resolution does not condemn Hamas.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally thanked US President Joe Biden for standing with Israel and helping tone down language on a resolution to expedite humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza, which the United Nations Security Council approved in a 13-0 vote on Friday.
Both the United States and Russia abstained from the resolution by the 15-member UNSC, which focused on the importance of humanitarian pauses.
The text did not call for a ceasefire, a point that was particularly important to Israel.
Netanyahu told Biden in a phone call on Saturday night that Israel would “continue the war until all its goals are completed,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan lauded the fact that “the resolution maintains Israel’s security authority to monitor and inspect aid entering Gaza,” in a post he placed on X.
Erdan thanked Biden, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and her office “for standing on Israel’s side throughout the negotiations on the UN Security Council resolution and maintaining defined redlines” even as he said it was “disgraceful that the text failed to condemn Hamas.”
The resolution called “for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access and to enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts.”
It also demanded “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address medical needs of all hostages” held in Gaza.
Israel estimates that some 129 remain out of some 250 hostages who were seized when Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7, killing over 1,200 people. Qatar and Egypt are attempting to mediate a third-party agreement to secure the release of the hostages.
Hamas has asked for a permanent ceasefire, while Israel has insisted that it can only agree to a temporary ceasefire because it is determined to complete its military campaign to destroy Hamas.
The terror organization has asserted that some 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in war-related violence, while some 1.9 million of the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants have been displaced.
The displacement of so many people and the intense Israeli military campaign that has taken down utility systems, and destroyed roads and transportation options – together with continued IDF bombardment – has complicated the distribution of aid.
Israel has blamed the UN for delays in aid distribution, explaining that a higher volume of supplies could enter the enclave. The UN in turn has argued that it is impossible to operate under such conditions.
Friday’s UNSC resolution asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a “Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator” tasked with oversight for “facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying” that the goods entering Gaza are of a humanitarian nature. It also asked the UN to create a “mechanism for accelerating” humanitarian assistance, including a streamlining of the process.
The resolution does not condemn Hamas
The resolution did not condemn Hamas or even name the terror group. It also called for a two-state resolution to the conflict and for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under Palestinian Authority rule.
Its passage marked the second time the UNSC has called for a humanitarian pause since the start of the war.
Washington abstained from both of those votes, because of the failure to condemn Hamas, but otherwise has welcomed them.
“There is no doubt that [the vote] today was a massive positive step” even though the “resolution is not perfect,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.
“We were appalled that some council members still refuse to condemn Hamas’s horrific terror attack on October 7, which set so much heartbreak and suffering in motion,” she said. “We will continue to push the council to right this wrong.”
From Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that “Israel will continue to act according to international law, and will continue to screen all humanitarian aid to Gaza for security reasons.
“The Security Council’s decision emphasizes the need to ensure that the UN becomes more efficient in transferring the humanitarian aid and to make sure that the aid reaches its destination and does not end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists,” he said.
The Palestinian foreign ministry and Hamas issued opposing statements on Friday in response to the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of the resolution intended to help bring more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
The PA Foreign Ministry called the resolution “a step in the right direction,” and said it would help “end the aggression, ensure the arrival of aid and protect the Palestinian people.”
“We consider it a step that may contribute to alleviating the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip,” the foreign ministry statement said.
But Hamas called the resolution an “insufficient step” for meeting the impoverished enclave’s needs.
“During the past five days, the US administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence and to issue it in this weak formula,” the statement said. “It defies the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly in stopping Israel’s aggression against our defenseless Palestinian people.”
Guterres, who had initiated the process that led the United Arab Emirates to submit the resolution on Gaza to the UNSC, spoke Friday after the vote about his frustration regarding the ongoing war as he called on Israel to halt its military campaign.
“A humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of people in Gaza and end their ongoing nightmare,” he said.
“I hope that today’s Security Council Resolution may help this finally to happen, but much more is needed immediately,” Guterres told reporters in New York on Friday.
He blamed Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, explaining that the “way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza.”
Reuters contributed to this reportGo to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hezbollah command center, one soldier injured by rocket fire
"At least 86 out of 155 apartments were affected with various degrees of damage [from rocket fire],” Kibbutz Menara said.
The IDF struck Hezbollah in Lebanon after the northern Israeli community of Menara was targeted by more rocket fire on Saturday.
Earlier, Israel identified a number of rocket launches directed at its northern territory coming from Lebanon, the IDF stated on Saturday evening.
In response to the launches, the IDF targeted the sources of fire.
The Israeli military added that also, throughout Saturday, IDF artillery had targeted various areas inside Lebanese territory.
Additionally, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military command center.
The IDF also reported that an Israeli soldier sustained moderate wounds from rocket shrapnel after additional launches from Lebanon hit the area of Menara, an Israeli community adjacent to the border with Lebanon.
The IDF stated that the soldier was subsequently evacuated to a hospital to receive medical attention. The soldier’s family has been notified of the incident.
Extensive damage to northern Israeli community
Kibbutz Menara subsequently put out a statement on attacks directed at the community.
“The harsh reality is that from the beginning of the war, dozens of missiles were fired towards the kibbutz, most of them anti-tank missiles. As a result, at least 86 out of 155 apartments were affected with various degrees of damage,” the Kibbutz’s statement claimed. “Some suffered total destruction, while others incurred secondary damage.”
The community reported that rockets that made direct hits caused houses to collapse and burn. Buildings that suffered secondary damage had shattered windows and blinds, collapsed walls, and cracks in their foundations, among other damage.
The reported attacks on northern Israel came in the wake of news on Friday that Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, from Rosh Ha’ayin, of the 71st Battalion, was killed by Hezbollah rocket fire.
War Minister Benny Gantz, while touring the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that the current war “is one of the most important that the State of Israel has experienced; it serves both the residents of the South and radiates to other arenas.”
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Houthis target US naval vessel, commercial ships off coast of Yemen
Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli-linked tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone launched from Iran.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched missiles and drones toward a US naval vessel and two commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea, hours after an Iranian drone attack targeted an Israeli-linked chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Sunday morning.
Throughout the day, the Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea, according to CENTCOM.
On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 24, 2023
Between 3 and 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG… pic.twitter.com/jcBisbXBaS
Additionally, the USS Laboon shot down four drones the Houthis launched towards it as it was patrolling the southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.
Later in the day, the M/V Blaamanen, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported that a Houthi drone detonated near it and the M/V Saibaba, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone. No injuries were reported in either incident. The USS Laboon responded to distress calls from the two vessels.
"These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since Oct. 17," said CENTCOM.
The attacks are the latest affecting maritime traffic in the region as threats by the Iran-backed Houthis and by Iranian officials escalate.
Israeli-linked tanker hit by drone launched from Iran
On Saturday morning, the MV Chem Pluto, a tanker partially managed by an Israeli-owned company, was hit by a drone in the Arabian Sea, about 200 nautical miles south west of Veraval, India. No injuries were reported in the attack.
While the attack took place over 1,600 km away from Yemen, it was only 1,000 km from the coast of Iran, with a Pentagon spokesperson stating that the drone was launched from Iran.
"No US Navy vessels were in the vicinity. US Naval Forces Central Command remains in communication with the vessel as it continues toward a destination in India," said the spokesperson. "This is the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.”
Shortly after the attack in the Arabian Sea, an Indian Navy surveillance aircraft established communication with the vessel, according to The Hindu. An Indian Navy warship also headed towards the vessel.
"The vessel has started making way towards Mumbai post undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems. The vessel is likely to enter Mumbai and sought escort assistance due to steering issues. ICGS Vikram will be escorting the ship during its passage," Commandant Niranjan Pratap Singh, PRO Indian Coast Guard, told The Hindu.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities