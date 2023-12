Israel must re-conquer and re-settle the northern Gaza Strip, Likud MK Tally Gotliv claimed at the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.

"My enemy is so vicious, all it understands is the language of humiliation and cruelty," Gotliv explained at the Israeli parliament. "How can I embarrass it? I can conquer and settle the northern Strip.

"We can settle there, we can rebuild this country, bring it back to its former glory...occupation is not a dirty word," Gotliv added.