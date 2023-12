The United States could delay sending military aid to Israel due to more than just "technical issues," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Israeli officials, according to a Monday evening report by Channel 13.

As per the report, Gallant raised this concern following a rare phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was not reported on by the Defense Ministry after the fact.

The Defense Ministry refused to respond to Channel 13's report.