Israel's High Court of Justice ruled to annul the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard in a drafted ruling published on Wednesday by N12.

The drafted ruling was passed with eight justices for and seven against, as per the report.

The court held a full-bench hearing for the first time in its history in September on the reasonableness standard law as part of the ongoing political and legal drama of 2023’s judicial reform.

This is a developing story.