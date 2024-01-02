Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Communications Ministry funds network reception for bomb shelters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Communications Ministry will fund communications infrastructure for public bomb shelters in 65 local authorities within 40km of either a border or the West Bank. 

Among the municipalities to receive the funds will be Kiryat Shmona, Tiberias, Karmiel, Neharriya, and Ashkelon.

"Israel is at war," said Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi: "A war that will be here for many days to come, until the destruction of Hamas, the return of our hostages, and a clear decision about the northern border."

The acting Director General of the Communications Ministry, Muni Shamila, said: "We must be prepared for every possible scenario, including staying in shelters."

