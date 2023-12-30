Israeli wounded in terror ramming attack on IDF post in West Bank

This comes less than a day after five IDF soldiers were wounded in a similar incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 15:37
Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempt stabbing attack near Fawwar, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, November 8, 2020 (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempt stabbing attack near Fawwar, south of Hebron, in the West Bank, November 8, 2020
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

One person was wounded on Saturday afternoon in a suspected ramming attack at the Beit Hagai intersection near Hebron, in the West Bank, the IDF confirmed.

The attack targeted an Israeli military post located near the Palestinian town of Fawwar, the IDF said.

The driver was shot at before being detained by Israeli forces, operating in increased presence in the area.

Magen David Adom personnel arrived at the scene to provide medical treatment to the injured man who was conscious.

Israeli troops take position as they raid the house of a Palestinian who is believed to be a terrorist, in Hebron in the West Bank November 16, 2023 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Israeli troops take position as they raid the house of a Palestinian who is believed to be a terrorist, in Hebron in the West Bank November 16, 2023 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Within a day of the last attack

A ramming attack happened on Route 60 near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Aboud near Hebron.

One of the soldiers was seriously wounded the other four were only moderately wounded.

MDA arrived at the scene along with military medics and provided first aid. The soldiers were then evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The terrorist who attacked the junction was Omar Hassin, 16, from Hebron, according to Army Radio.



