Hossein Yazbek, a senior Hezbollah official in charge of the terrorist organization’s Nakura sector, was killed along with three other operatives in an Israeli attack, Ynet reported on Wednesday night.

The three other terrorists that were killed include Abraham Pahtz, Hossein Ghazala, and Hadi Rada.

Hezbollah also accepted responsibility for the 11 attacks carried out today against Israel on the Lebanon border.