Hezbollah confirms 6 terrorists eliminated by IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 21, 2024 05:48

Hezbollah confirmed on Tuesday morning that six of its terrorists were eliminated by the IDF in the last 24 hours, according to Israeli media reports.

IDF arrests security prisoner from Jalama in Jenin, West Bank
By WALLA!
05/21/2024 05:13 AM
Over 569 tons of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza so far
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 04:02 AM
Bernie Sanders backs ICC ruling against PM Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:10 AM
Italy condemns ICC equating Netanyahu with Hamas in warrant
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:50 PM
Israel to discuss steps against PA after ICC announcement - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 10:36 PM
Iran asked US for assistance following Raisi's helicopter crash
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 09:01 PM
China condemns US attendance at Taiwan president inauguration
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 06:25 PM
Ukrainian military says it's 'holding back' Russian forces
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 05:51 PM
Russia ready to assist Iran in Raisi crash investigation, says Shoigu
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 03:28 PM
Kremlin says details of nuclear exercises are up to defense ministry
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 12:31 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:26 AM
Three branches of Iranian government hold 'extraordinary meeting' after
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:00 AM
'No political will to reach ceasefire deal in Gaza', says Qatari ministe
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 10:23 AM
Lebanon begins 3 days of national mourning over deaths of Iran president
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 10:13 AM
Houthis launch ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/20/2024 02:03 AM