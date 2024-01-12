Germany to intervene on Israel's behalf at ICJ hearing

Germany will intervene on Israel’s behalf as a third party in the International Court of Justice’s genocide hearing against Israel, according to Steffen Hebestreit, the spokesman for Germany’s federal government.

In a Friday press release, Hebestreit stated that while Germany supports the International Court of Justice in its work, it also supports Israel’s right to self-defense and rejects the ICJ’s accusation of genocide.

“The federal government firmly rejects the accusation of genocide made against Israel. It has no basis whatsoever,” Hebestreit reiterated in a post on X.