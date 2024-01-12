Germany to intervene on Israel's behalf at ICJ hearing

Germany will intervene on Israel’s behalf as a third party in the International Court of Justice’s genocide hearing against Israel, according to Steffen Hebestreit, the spokesman for Germany’s federal government.
In a Friday press release, Hebestreit stated that while Germany supports the International Court of Justice in its work, it also supports Israel’s right to self-defense and rejects the ICJ’s accusation of genocide.
“The federal government firmly rejects the accusation of genocide made against Israel. It has no basis whatsoever,” Hebestreit reiterated in a post on X.
Die Bundesregierung weist den gegen Israel erhobenen Vorwurf des Völkermordes entschieden zurück. Er entbehrt jeder Grundlage. Wir werden uns daher in der Hauptverhandlung vor dem Internationalen Gerichtshof als Drittpartei äußern: https://t.co/qZYb4SiacD— Steffen Hebestreit (@RegSprecher) January 12, 2024