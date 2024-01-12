Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany to intervene on Israel's behalf at ICJ hearing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Germany will intervene on Israel’s behalf as a third party in the International Court of Justice’s genocide hearing against Israel, according to Steffen Hebestreit, the spokesman for Germany’s federal government.

In a Friday press release,  Hebestreit stated that while Germany supports the International Court of Justice in its work, it also supports Israel’s right to self-defense and rejects the ICJ’s accusation of genocide. 

“The federal government firmly rejects the accusation of genocide made against Israel. It has no basis whatsoever,” Hebestreit reiterated in a post on X. 

Maritime incident reported south of Yemen - UKMTO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 05:41 PM
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for intifada outside of The Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:43 PM
UAE voices concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea shipping
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 04:21 PM
FM Katz slams Turkey's Erdogan for genocide on Kurds, Armenians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 04:18 PM
Large protests break out in Yemen after US-British attacks
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 03:51 PM
ICJ hearing: 'Double standards' against Israel are shocking, FM Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 03:45 PM
Bereaved families and reservists protest in front of Gallant's house
By ANNA BARSKY
01/12/2024 03:18 PM
UK PM Sunak: no parliamentary vote on support for strikes on Houthis
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:15 PM
South African Minister: 'Israel's arguments are not convincing'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 02:08 PM
Turkey providing documents for genocide hearings against Israel -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 02:03 PM
Russia calls US idea to confiscate Russian assets '21st century piracy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 12:07 PM
UAE postpones trial of Muslim Brotherhood members to Feb 7-8 - WAM
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 10:16 AM
Iraqi PM advisor warns the West is expanding the conflict in the region
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 08:39 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns US-Britain strike on Houthis in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2024 08:11 AM
Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen
By REUTERS
01/12/2024 05:42 AM