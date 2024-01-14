Searches were ongoing for two US Navy SEALs who went missing after falling into the waters of the Gulf of Aden during a boarding mission on Thursday night, US officials told American media on Saturday.

It was as of yet unclear why they were conducting the boarding mission.

US officials told The Washington Post that while attempting to board a vessel, one of the SEALs slipped on a ladder and fell into the water. CENTCOM had reported on Friday that two Navy sailors were missing in the area, although it did not specify that the two were SEALs. "The sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," said CENTCOM.