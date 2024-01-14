IDF eliminates terrorists who infiltrated over Lebanese border

The IDF eliminated four terrorists who tried to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon in the Mount Dov area early Sunday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The soldiers spotted the four terrorists during a patrol of the area and a firefight erupted, during which the four terrorists were killed.

The IDF also carried out artillery and mortar fire toward Lebanon during the incident, with Lebanese media reporting over 60 projectiles were fired toward the Shebaa Farms area of Lebanon in the incident.

Throughout the day on Saturday, Hezbollah took responsibility for eight separate attacks along the Lebanese-Israeli border. A flare falls, as seen from Tyre looking towards the Lebanese-Israeli border where Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces, Lebanon November 19, 2023. (credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)

Halevi warns 'Hezbollah may turn all of Lebanon into a combat zone'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi warned on Saturday night that "Hezbollah has chosen to act as a 'Hamas shield' under Iran's command, and we are exacting an ever-increasing price from it."

"Those who condition an end of clashes in the north with an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip will pay increasing prices. So it was, so it will be in the future," added Halevi.

"The security reality in the north is already taking shape these days. We are keeping the Radwan terrorists away from the border and damaging Hezbollah's capabilities that it has built up over the years. We operate freely in Lebanon's airspace and attack any threat we detect."

"The southern Lebanon region is a combat zone, and it will remain so, as long as Hezbollah operates from it. Hezbollah may turn the entire country of Lebanon into a combat zone, this will have a heavy price," warned the chief of staff. "We are prepared for war even today, and are constantly improving our capabilities. We are committed to changing the security situation in such a way that will allow the residents to return to their homes in complete safety - in the north and the south."