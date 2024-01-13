Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

Israeli Air Force fighter jets continued striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure across southern Lebanon on Saturday, the IDF said, following rocket fire at northern Israeli border towns earlier in the day.

The IDF said that its aerial forces struck the source of the rocket fire on Saturday.

In addition, fighter jets also completed an attack on Hezbollah positions in the area of the Meiss El Jabal and Yarine villages, in Lebanon's south.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli military stressed that "Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat," it added.