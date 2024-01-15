Jerusalem Post
Prominent Ukrainian journalist says unknown intruders tried to storm his home

By REUTERS

 A prominent Ukrainian investigative journalist who has frequently criticized senior government officials said on Monday that his home was visited by unidentified men who tried to break down his door and demand that he join the army.

The journalist, Yuriy Nikolov, said he did not know who was responsible and that only his mother had been at home during the incident in Kyiv on Sunday as he had been at a friend's home watching the final of the snooker Masters tournament.

"Therefore, these freaks only frightened my elderly mother, who is living with me after (cancer treatment)," he wrote on Telegram messenger.

The police said they were ascertaining the details of the incident.

Speaking on national television, Nikolov highlighted a post by a popular anonymous pro-government blogger who suggested the incident was linked to disparaging comments he made about Ukraine's president.

