Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In response to the Swords of Iron War, Keren Hayesod-UIA has launched a significant fundraising effort, amassing more than US $190 million to support various sectors in Israel. This emergency campaign, active for three months, has seen contributions from 60 campaigns across 45 countries.

The funds are earmarked for a broad spectrum of urgent needs, including supporting the Fund for Victims of Terror managed by the Jewish Agency for Israel, aiding regional councils and communities along the Gaza border and in northern Israel, bolstering hospitals in these regions, and backing first responders nationwide.

Since the war's onset, Keren Hayesod-UIA has facilitated seven solidarity missions to Israel, demonstrating international support. Notably, a high-level mission led by Steven Lowy AM and Sam Grundwerg visited shortly after the October 7 massacre to assess the immediate and long-term needs for the rehabilitation of the South.

Other missions have included groups from France, Europe, Canadian Jewish Federations, Australia, and South America, all showing solidarity and commitment to Israel's wellbeing.

Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of KH-UIA, emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting Israeli society during the conflict. "As a National Institution, our role is especially crucial now," he stated. "We stand with the residents of the South, the Gaza border area, northern Israel, IDF soldiers, and the State of Israel. Our mission is to continue bridging Israel with Jewish communities globally. While the task is daunting, we are committed to revitalizing and thriving together."

IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:30 PM
Suez Canal Authority suspends maritime transit for some companies
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 11:20 PM
IDF operating in Khan Younis, Gaza – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:09 PM
US 'not looking for war' with Houthis -White House
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 09:34 PM
IDF finds, destroys terror tunnel in southern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 09:12 PM
Germany considering sending tank ammunition to Israel
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 08:53 PM
Demolition order executed for terrorist's home in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 08:18 PM
Putin meets Russian, N Korean foreign ministers in Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 07:47 PM
UN's Guterres: Investigate accounts of sexual violence by Hamas on Oct 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 07:03 PM
Putin says past US elections were rigged
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 06:37 PM
Blinken says Arab countries not keen to rebuild 'leveled' Gaza
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 06:36 PM
Over 215,000 Israelis file for unemployment since start of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 05:57 PM
President Herzog to attend World Economic Forum to push for hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 04:47 PM
Hamas fires at IDF soldiers from Nasser Hospital, according to IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 03:55 PM
Empty Malta-flagged bulk carrier hit by missile off Yemen
By REUTERS
01/16/2024 03:35 PM