Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war

In response to the Swords of Iron War, Keren Hayesod-UIA has launched a significant fundraising effort, amassing more than US $190 million to support various sectors in Israel. This emergency campaign, active for three months, has seen contributions from 60 campaigns across 45 countries.

The funds are earmarked for a broad spectrum of urgent needs, including supporting the Fund for Victims of Terror managed by the Jewish Agency for Israel, aiding regional councils and communities along the Gaza border and in northern Israel, bolstering hospitals in these regions, and backing first responders nationwide.

Since the war's onset, Keren Hayesod-UIA has facilitated seven solidarity missions to Israel, demonstrating international support. Notably, a high-level mission led by Steven Lowy AM and Sam Grundwerg visited shortly after the October 7 massacre to assess the immediate and long-term needs for the rehabilitation of the South.

Other missions have included groups from France, Europe, Canadian Jewish Federations, Australia, and South America, all showing solidarity and commitment to Israel's wellbeing.

Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of KH-UIA, emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting Israeli society during the conflict. "As a National Institution, our role is especially crucial now," he stated. "We stand with the residents of the South, the Gaza border area, northern Israel, IDF soldiers, and the State of Israel. Our mission is to continue bridging Israel with Jewish communities globally. While the task is daunting, we are committed to revitalizing and thriving together."