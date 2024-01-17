Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein told CNN in a Wednesday morning interview that Iran launched missiles at the city of Erbil, because "it is not capable of retaliating against Israel."
Iran struck Iraqi city because they are unable to respond against Israel, Iraqi FM says
By REUTERS01/17/2024 03:21 AM
By REUTERS01/17/2024 01:13 AM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 11:20 PM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 09:34 PM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 08:53 PM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 07:47 PM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 06:37 PM
By REUTERS01/16/2024 06:36 PM