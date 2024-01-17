Jerusalem Post
Iran struck Iraqi city because they are unable to respond against Israel, Iraqi FM says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 17, 2024 05:53

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein told CNN in a Wednesday morning interview that Iran launched missiles at the city of Erbil, because "it is not capable of retaliating against Israel." 

