Mansour Abbas: Palestinian civil government must be formed in Gaza

MK Mansour Abbas, the head of the Ra'am party, stated on Thursday that the Israeli government will not be able to achieve a breakthrough in the release of hostages held in Hamas captivity unless a Palestinian-civilian government is formed, according to Kan Reshet Bet.

"In order to achieve a breakthrough in the release of the hostages held in Hamas captivity, we need to change the current concept and find an overall solution to this war. Eliminating Hamas is not a realistic objective. The alternative must be a Palestinian-civilian government," Abbas said.

"International forces must be mobilized from trusted countries," he added.