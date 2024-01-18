Jerusalem Post
Mansour Abbas: Palestinian civil government must be formed in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

MK Mansour Abbas, the head of the Ra'am party, stated on Thursday that the Israeli government will not be able to achieve a breakthrough in the release of hostages held in Hamas captivity unless a Palestinian-civilian government is formed, according to Kan Reshet Bet.

"In order to achieve a breakthrough in the release of the hostages held in Hamas captivity, we need to change the current concept and find an overall solution to this war. Eliminating Hamas is not a realistic objective. The alternative must be a Palestinian-civilian government," Abbas said.

"International forces must be mobilized from trusted countries," he added.

