Three IDF soldiers killed in ambush in Khan Yunis

The IDF on Monday announced that three IDF soldiers were killed in an ambush in Khan Yunis.

The three were IDF Maj. David Nati Alfasi, 27 from Beersheba, IDF Maj. Ilay Levy, 24 from Tel Aviv, and IDF Capt. Eyal Mevorach Twito, 22 from Beit Gamliel. All three were in Battalion 202 of the paratroopers. The total number of fallen soldiers since October 7 is now 535.

IDF troops of the Yiftah Brigade on operations in Gaza, January 22, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF's Khan Yunis push

Additionally, the IDF has launched a major division-level new push in western Khan Yunis, ushering in likely the most intense fighting since early December when the military first entered other parts of Hamas’s southern capital. Division 98 has unleashed serious forces from its seven brigades, artillery, tanks, and air support, and surrounded western Khan Yunis which until now the IDF had mostly steered clear of. Advertisement

The IDF’s message earlier in the morning about large amounts of airstrikes was in preparation to give the ground forces an easier time moving into the new areas.