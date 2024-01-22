IDF makes new major push in western Khan Yunis

The IDF has launched a major division-level new push in western Khan Yunis, ushering in likely the most intense fighting since early December when the military first entered other parts of Hamas’s southern capital.

Division 98 has unleashed serious forces from its seven brigades, artillery, tanks, and air support, and surrounded western Khan Yunis which until now the IDF had mostly steered clear of.

The IDF’s message earlier in the morning about large amounts of airstrikes was in preparation to give the ground forces an easier time moving into the new areas.

For the last seven weeks, IDF attacks on Khan Yunis had focused on the northern and eastern portions of the city.

A hotspot for Hamas terrorists

The IDF called western Khan Yunis the heart of Hamas’s operations there, including areas where its top two leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, grew up. Smoke rises at the site of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Further, the IDF said that it recognizes that this part of Khan Yunis is the most dense area in the city in terms of having less room to maneuver and a larger number of civilians and sensitive sites, including hospitals.

Around 50 Hamas terrorists have already been killed, including a company commander.

The IDF hopes this new push will break the ability of the Khan Yunis Brigade to continue to fight as an organized force.

There are still no immediate plans, though, to enter Rafah or take control of the Philadelphi Corridor.

Also, the IDF did not say anything specific about a lead toward Hamas’s leadership or the hostages, though the operation seemed, at the very least, designed to increase pressure on the terror group.