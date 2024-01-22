EU chief pushes for conference on two-state solution

BRUSSELS – European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell is pushing for an international conference that would discuss the two-state solution. Addressing journalists at the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Borrell said that all EU members agree this is the only viable solution that could guarantee peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

‘’If Israel won’t agree to participate, that would be difficult, but it should not prevent the other countries from discussing it,’’ stated the European leader. He added that the European Union will now start preparation for the international conference, noting that Europe has a ‘’moral obligation’’ to di so, but refused to say if he envisages for a solution will be imposed on Israel by the international community.

Borrell also said that several peace initiatives are in the works, including one by Arab states, pledging to share with them the European plan, once its elaborated.

He also said that all EU member states agree that the priority now is to expand humanitarian assistance, stop all Israeli military activity, and address the issue of the hostages held in Gaza. ‘’Less than 100, maybe 80 trucks are entering the Strip per day, compared with more than 500 before the war,’’ said Borrell, warning that Gazans are now facing famine.

Borrell criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz for his presentation to the Council earlier in the day of a video showing two possible projects – one for a regional train infrastructure linking Israel with the Gulf states and the other of an artificial island off Gaza shores. ‘’The minister could have made better use of his time at the Council, talking about the security of his country,’’ said Borrell.