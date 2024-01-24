Israel's Mossad shuts down 'baseless lie' spread by Likud MK Tally Gotliv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 24, 2024 13:58
Likud MK Tally Gotliv speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 18, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel's Mossad intelligence agency shut down unfounded claims shared by Likud MK Tally Gotliv, claiming that the agency's director David Barnea received information that protest leader Shikma Bressler "communicated with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar before October 7."

"The claim is a recycled falsehood," the Mossad said in a Wednesday statement issued through the Prime Minister's Office. "The Mossad head has never met, spoken to, or invited Shikma Bressler to a meeting.

"This is the second time MK Gotliv spread baseless lies," the statement added.

Physicist Shikma Bressler speaks during a protest, in Tel Aviv, August 5. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Bressler 'unmoved' by Tally Gotliv's 'campaign of lies'

Responding to Gotliv's claims on X, judicial reform protest leader Bressler said she "is not moved by the campaign of lies.

"[My] eyes remain fixated on the target: Building a better Israel for all of its citzens, without poison, without fake [news,]," Bressler added.



