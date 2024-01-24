Israel's Mossad intelligence agency shut down unfounded claims shared by Likud MK Tally Gotliv, claiming that the agency's director David Barnea received information that protest leader Shikma Bressler "communicated with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar before October 7."

"The claim is a recycled falsehood," the Mossad said in a Wednesday statement issued through the Prime Minister's Office. "The Mossad head has never met, spoken to, or invited Shikma Bressler to a meeting.

"This is the second time MK Gotliv spread baseless lies," the statement added.

Physicist Shikma Bressler speaks during a protest, in Tel Aviv, August 5. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Bressler 'unmoved' by Tally Gotliv's 'campaign of lies'

Responding to Gotliv's claims on X, judicial reform protest leader Bressler said she "is not moved by the campaign of lies.

לא מתרגשת ממסע השקרים של מכונת הרעל.עיניים כל הזמן על המטרה -בניית מדינת ישראל טובה ומיטיבה למען כלל אזרחיה. ללא רעל וללא פייק. — שקמה ברסלר Shikma Bressler (@ShikmaBressler) January 24, 2024

"[My] eyes remain fixated on the target: Building a better Israel for all of its citzens, without poison, without fake [news,]," Bressler added.