Fired Israel Prison Service spokesman: I was illegally removed from office - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Sub-Warden Yoni Hefetz claimed on Friday that he had been fired from his job as an Israel Prison Service (IPS) spokesperson without reason and despite still having a valid contract, according to an N12 report.

Hefetz is now preparing a legal challenge that will claim he was removed due to political reasons.

The challenge further claims that his removal by acting IPS commissioner Kobi Yaakobi before Yaakobi even took office is illegal. Both Ben-Gvir and the IPS have put out statements denying the illegality of the move.

