Indictment filed against US man who threatened to massacre Jews - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An indictment was filed against John Reardon (59) following his threat to massacre members of the Jewish community in Massachusetts, the Boston Prosecutors Office stated on Monday, according to a Ynet report.

If convicted, Reardon faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. 

According to the indictment, Reardon threatened to kill worshippers and place bombs in the local synagogues.

Reardon was also found to have called other synagogues on the phone, making similar threats. 

"If you can kill the Palestinians, we can kill you," Reardon was found saying in a voice message.

