2023 saw highest annual surge in antisemitic incidents - report

The Secure Community Network has reported a record-breaking 112% increase in antisemitic incidents in North America for the year 2023, marking the highest surge in such incidents ever recorded by the organization on Thursday.

2023 witnessed a dramatic escalation in antisemitic activities, with the SCN documenting 5,404 incidents. This figure more than doubles the incidents reported in 2022, indicating a significant and concerning upward trend in hate crimes against the Jewish community.

A record-high month

The report reveals that December 2023 was a particularly alarming period, with the highest number of monthly incidents recorded in SCN's history. This surge in incidents included a wave of swatting and false bomb threats targeting Jewish institutions.

In response to these growing threats, SCN has intensified its collaboration with law enforcement agencies, leading to a substantial increase in referrals of individuals to authorities. Antisemitism statistics form the SCN (credit: SECURE COMMUNITY NETWORK)

Faced with these challenges, SCN emphasized the importance of vigilance, preparation, and collaboration. The organization's proactive approach aims to bolster the safety and resilience of the Jewish community in North America.

“The events of this past year, and particularly that of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, have weighed heavily on the unprecedented surge in antisemitic activity and security incidents against the Jewish community across North America,” said SCN National Director & CEO Michael Masters.

“As we reflect on a record year of antisemitic hate and violence, we continue to grow and strengthen our proactive, protective shield over the Jewish community," he continued. "Our collaboration with law enforcement and Jewish community partners has never been stronger, and the resilience of our community has never been more inspiring. Advertisement

He concluded his statement with some empowering words, "By staying vigilant, prepared, and working together, we will empower our community to overcome this unique safety and security challenge and emerge stronger.”