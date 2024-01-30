IDF strikes Hezbollah operational headquarters in Lebanon

IAF jets targeted Hezbollah's operational headquarters and an observation post in the Al-Khiam area of Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Tuesday.
In addition, near the villages of Ayta ash Shab and Mhaibib, IDF warplanes attacked an observation post and a military structure belonging to the organization, the IDF said.
Earlier on Tuesday, a launch was detected from the territory of Lebanon and fell in an open area near the west of Arab al-Aramshe, according to the IDF.
No casualties were reported, the IDF concluded.