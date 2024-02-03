Extensive airstrikes by the US-UK-led coalition were reported in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, as well as in several other cities in areas controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Saturday night.

Along with the sites targeted in Sana'a, targets were hit in the Al-Barah and Hayfan districts, and in Hajjah, Dhamar, and al-Bayda, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news.

فيديو | قبل قليل.. قصف العدوان الأمريكي البريطاني على العاصمة اليمنية #صنعاء #اليمن_سند_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/tJ5dY0JVNm — احمد فوزي - Ahmed Faozi (@AFYemeni) February 3, 2024

Footage reportedly from the scene showed repeated explosions in several locations around Sana'a. A man holds up a gun, as Houthi supporters rally to commemorate ten Houthi fighters killed by the US Navy in the Red Sea, in Sanaa, Yemen January 5, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles, intercepts drones

The airstrikes came just a few hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that they had targeted six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM stressed that the missiles presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels. "This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," said CENTCOM.

Earlier on Saturday, the USS Carney shot down a UAV over the Gulf of Aden and CENTCOM conducted strikes against four Houthi UAVs prepared for launch. Additionally, the USS Laboon and F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group shot down seven UAVs over the Red Sea.