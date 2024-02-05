Jerusalem Post
US-backed Kurdish forces says six fighters killed in drone strike on US base

By REUTERS

US-backed Kurdish-led forces said on Monday that six of their fighters had been killed in a drone strike that came from areas of Syria's Deir al Zor under the control of the Syrian government.

Two local sources said the drone had come from an area where Iranian-backed proxies are active and regularly launch strikes. They said it had struck a military academy in Al Omar oil field that is located within a US base.

Iran-backed groups declaring support for the Palestinians have entered the fray across the region as the war between Israel and the militant Hamas group has intensified. Hezbollah has fired at Israeli targets at the Lebanese-Israeli border, Iraqi militias have fired on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis have fired on shipping in the Red Sea.

33 suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 11:36 AM
Houthis: Italy will be a target if it joins attacks on Yemen
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 10:17 AM
Two rockets from Lebanon fall near Nahariya, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 09:41 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:12 AM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:08 AM
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on station in Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 06:07 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 05:02 AM
US Secretary Blinken, UK Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 03:39 AM
Benny Gantz meets with families of hostages held captive by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 10:11 PM
Israel to bring in 65,000 foreign workers, replacing Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 09:12 PM
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:53 PM
Two people killed, four more injured in Denver shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:21 PM
G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:29 PM
Israeli FM Israel Katz blast UNRWA as part of the problem in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 06:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 05:29 PM