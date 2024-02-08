Yair Lapid sets out to France, will meet PM in push for hostage deal

Former prime minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid has left Israel for a short political visit to France, according to Lapid's Office on Thursday.

On his visit, he is expected to meet with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

He is also expected to meet with National Insurance Institute Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and conduct meetings with representatives of hostage families.

This will be part of Lapid's attempt to block Hamas funds and exert pressure on government institutions for the release of the hostages held captive by Hamas.