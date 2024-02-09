Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat praised the establishment of an independent review group to assess UNRWA’s neutrality, calling it a positive step, in a post to X on Friday.

Haiat added, however, that Israel maintained certain expectations from the review group, such as that it "should include research institutes with relevant professional experience that includes counter-terrorism, security and vetting procedures, [and that] the group will include major donors to the agency as well as Israeli experts."

It was recently revealed that several UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7 massacre.