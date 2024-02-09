Jerusalem Post
Foreign Ministry praises establishment of independent UNRWA review group

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat praised the establishment of an independent review group to assess UNRWA’s neutrality, calling it a positive step, in a post to X on Friday.

Haiat added, however, that Israel maintained certain expectations from the review group, such as that it "should include research institutes with relevant professional experience that includes counter-terrorism, security and vetting procedures, [and that] the group will include major donors to the agency as well as Israeli experts."

It was recently revealed that several UNRWA employees had participated in the October 7 massacre.

