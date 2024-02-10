A drone attacked a car north of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Saturday, on the Wadi al-Zaina road in the town of Jadeira, according to various reports from social networks in Lebanon.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two drones flying over the area for hours - before two consecutive explosions were heard, according to Israeli media. The area is about 55 km from the border with Israel.

According to initial reports, the target was a Palestinian figure, but he survived.

Two men are reported to have come on a motorcycle to help, but a second missile was fired at them, so they sheltered with a young Syrian who happened to be passing through the area.

Lebanese networks reported that Khalil Fars from the town of Aitaroun near the Israeli border was killed in the attack. Smoke rises on the Lebanese side of the border between Israel and Lebanon after an Israeli airstrike, as seen from northern Israel, November 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Al-Jazeera reported that three others were killed in the same strike, as well as some reported wounded.

Conflicting reports

Sky News reported that the target was a member of Hezbollah, while other networks including Al-Arabiya reported that they were members of Hamas.

The Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar reported on ambulance crews including four injured people traveling from a nearby church.

This is the second time since the beginning of the war that an attack in Sidon has been attributed to Israel.

This is one of the more distant airstrikes since the beginning of the war, after the strike in Beirut which eliminated Saleh al-Arouri.