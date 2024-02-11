Attempted stabbing attack thwarted near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday evening, according to initial reports by Israeli and Palestinian media.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy presence of security forces and the suspected terrorist lying on the ground after reportedly being shot by a police officer.

One passerby was lightly wounded during police attempts to thwart the Old City terrorists.

Shortly after the attempted attack, a second attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the town of Husan, south of Jerusalem, the IDF confirmed.