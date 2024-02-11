Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Attempted stabbing attack thwarted near Lion's Gate in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 22:00

An attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the Lion's Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday evening, according to initial reports by Israeli and Palestinian media.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy presence of security forces and the suspected terrorist lying on the ground after reportedly being shot by a police officer.

One passerby was lightly wounded during police attempts to thwart the Old City terrorists.

Shortly after the attempted attack, a second attempted stabbing attack was thwarted near the town of Husan, south of Jerusalem, the IDF confirmed.

