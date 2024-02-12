Senior Hezbollah official targeted in UAV strike - report

An Israeli drone carried out a targeted attack in Bint Jbeil in Lebanon, according to Arab reports. The report stated that the attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and allegedly targeted specifically a vehicle.
The target of the attack was Mohammed Alawiya, a senior member of Hezbollah and responsible for the Maroun al-Ras region, according to the Saudi "Al Hadith" network and Sky News in Arabic.Alaviya survived the attack, according to media outlet Al Jazeera.
Two targeted attacks in recent days
Last week, an additional targeted attack was carried out by a UAV on a car in Sidon in southern Lebanon. Among the three people killed was a Hezbollah fighter, Reuters said, citing Lebanese security sources.
According to Israeli media, the target of the attack was Hamas-affiliated Bassel Saleh, whose condition is unknown.