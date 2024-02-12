Senior Hezbollah official targeted in UAV strike - report

An Israeli drone carried out a targeted attack in Bint Jbeil in Lebanon, according to Arab reports. The report stated that the attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and allegedly targeted specifically a vehicle.

The target of the attack was Mohammed Alawiya, a senior member of Hezbollah and responsible for the Maroun al-Ras region, according to the Saudi "Al Hadith" network and Sky News in Arabic.

Two targeted attacks in recent days

An image taken from a Hezbollah Telegram channel purporting to show the targeted vehicle. (credit: Hezbollah Telegram)

Alaviya survived the attack, according to media outlet Al Jazeera.

Last week, an additional targeted attack was carried out by a UAV on a car in Sidon in southern Lebanon. Among the three people killed was a Hezbollah fighter, Reuters said, citing Lebanese security sources.

According to Israeli media, the target of the attack was Hamas-affiliated Bassel Saleh, whose condition is unknown.