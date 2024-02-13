US President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2023. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE)

The United States is working on a hostage deal that would include a six-week pause to the war, US President Joe Biden said, as Mossad Chief David Barnea prepared to head to Cairo for another round of negotiations.

“The US is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas which would bring an immediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks [during] which we could take the time to build something more enduring,” Biden said on Monday.