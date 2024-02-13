US working on Gaza hostage deal, Israel sends delegation to Cairo for hostage release talks
IDF rescues two hostages in Rafah • Israel to send delegation to Cairo for hostage release talks • France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, Israel-Lebanon truce
Biden says US working on Gaza hostage deal that would lead to six-week period of calm
“The key elements of the deal are on the table, there are gaps that remain, but I have encouraged Israeli leaders to keep working to achieve the deal,” Biden said.
The United States is working on a hostage deal that would include a six-week pause to the war, US President Joe Biden said, as Mossad Chief David Barnea prepared to head to Cairo for another round of negotiations.
"The US is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas which would bring an immediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks [during] which we could take the time to build something more enduring," Biden said on Monday.
Biden to Jordanian King: 'Status quo must be maintained at Al-Aqsa Mosque'
The Al-Aqsa mosque, which Muslims regard as the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, resides on a hill in Jerusalem's Old City known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount.
US President Joe Biden said that the status quo must be maintained at Al-Aqsa Mosque in a discussion with Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at the White House on Monday.
At the same time, President Biden also commented on Jordan's role to play in maintaining stability, saying "The critical role that Jordan plays in the holy places for Muslims in Jerusalem must be recognized," according to a Walla report.
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
The plan aims to end fighting between Hezbollah and Israel at the border. The hostilities have run in parallel to the Gaza war and are fueling concern of a ruinous, all-out confrontation.
France has delivered a written proposal to Beirut aimed at ending hostilities with Israel and settling the disputed Lebanon-Israel frontier, according to a document seen by Reuters that calls for fighters including Hezbollah's elite unit to withdraw 10 km (6 miles) from the border.
The plan aims to end fighting between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel at the border. The hostilities have run in parallel to the Gaza war and are fueling concern of a ruinous, all-out confrontation.
Israeli delegation, with Mossad head, to leave for Cairo on Tuesday for hostage talks
Mossad Head David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronan Bar, and IDF Lt.-Gen. Nitzan Alon will leave on Tuesday for a meeting in Cairo with CIA Director William J. Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, and the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Maariv reported on Monday citing a senior Israeli official.
During the meeting, they will discuss efforts to free more hostages from Hamas captivity.
IDF strikes number of Hezbollah terror infrastructures in south Lebanon
IDF fighter jets attacked a number of infrastructures in southern Lebanon on Monday belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization.
Infrastructure struck included those in the Tallousa and Blida regions. An observation post in the Khiam region in south Lebanon was also struck.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
WH praises hostage raid, bemoans Palestinian deaths amid Netanyahu-Biden tensions
The Biden administration was “pleased to hear the news of two Israeli hostages freed last night by Israeli Defense Forces in Rafah after 128 days” Kirby said.
The White House welcomed the Israeli hostage raid that brought two captives home, and criticized the Palestinian casualties from the raid, amid tensions between the American and Israeli leaders, with NBC reporting that US President Joe Biden had, in private conversation with donors, called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “a****le.”
Washington Post columnist David Ignatius blamed the tension on differences of opinion over how best to reach a deal to release the 136 hostages held by Hamas, in an interview with MSNBC on Monday.
Family members of rescued Gaza hostages speak out
The two rescued hostages said that they received medication while in captivity, but a medical team estimates they did not receive the specific medicine they needed.
Family members of the two hostages rescued early Monday morning in Rafah, Gaza Strip expressed grave concern how their loved ones, Luis Har and Fernando Marman, were treated while in captivity - especially after having lived it themselves.
Rinat Har Shelag, the daughter of rescued hostage Louis Har, 70, told Israeli media about the condition of her family members while held captive in Gaza.
Israeli minister: Remove UNRWA's offices from Israeli territory immediately
Goldknopf's directive specifically targets the discontinuation of UNRWA's office operations in Jerusalem's Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood and in Kfar Aqab, along with halting further lease agreements.
The Minister of Construction and Housing, Yitzchak Goldknopf, has issued an immediate directive for the eviction of UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) offices from Israeli territories. Goldknopf (United Torah Judaism), following revelations by the IDF about UNRWA's collaboration with Hamas is spearheading efforts to terminate the organization's lease agreements with the Israel Land Authority across Israel.
In light of the IDF's revelations regarding the partnership between UNRWA and Hamas, Goldknopf, who also controls the Israel Land Authority Council, made a decisive request to Yanky Quint, the CEO of the authority.
White House presses Israel to work toward pause in Gaza war
The White House on Monday pressed Israel to work toward a pause in the Gaza conflict to win freedom for more hostages held by Hamas and rapidly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.
John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that some progress had been made in negotiations toward a humanitarian pause but that more work remained to be done.
Egypt says Smotrich sabotaging talks, as Israel weighs sending team to Cairo
Both Egypt and Qatar have acted as a mediator for the deal.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry accused Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of attempting to sabotage the negotiations for a hostage deal, as Israel weighed sending a team to Cairo for the latest round of talks.
“It is unfortunate and disgraceful that the Israeli Finance Minister, Smotrich, continues to make irresponsible and inflammatory statements,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted on X.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says