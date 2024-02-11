Benny Gantz's National Unity party maintained its strong lead in new polls published on Sunday as the majority of the Israeli public expressed support for calling early elections.

According to polls by both Channel 13 and N12, Gantz's party would earn 37 seats, while Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would only earn 18 seats.

According to the N12 poll, Yesh Atid would earn 15 seats, Shas would earn 11 seats, Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma Yehudit would earn nine seats each, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn five seats each, and Meretz would earn four seats.

The Channel 12 poll would leave the coalition with 45 seats and the former coalition with 70 seats, as Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not sit in coalitions.

According to the Channel 13 poll, Yesh Atid would earn 13 seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn 10 seats, Shas would earn nine seats, Otzma Yehudit would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn six seats, and Meretz, Ra'am, and Hadash-Ta'al would earn four seats each. A 94-year-old woman casts her ballot in the Israeli general elections, at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Channel 13 poll would leave the coalition with 48 seats and the former coalition with 68 seats, as Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not sit in coalitions.

Should early elections be called?

When asked if elections should be held early, 51% of respondents to the N12 poll said they should be held early, while 39% said there was no need to do so, and 10% said they were unsure. Advertisement

The Channel 13 poll found, meanwhile, that 30% of respondents believed that elections should be held immediately, while another 30% said the government should continue its term, and another 29% said a new government should be formed but within the current Knesset.

When asked if Benny Gantz and his party should remain in the government or not, 44% of respondents to the Channel 13 poll said he should, while 34% said he should leave. Among National Unity party voters, 57% said he should stay.

Channel 12 found that 31% of respondents believe Gantz should leave the government, while 41% think they shouldn't leave.

Should haredim be forced to draft?

Channel 13 also asked respondents if they think haredim should be forced to draft, with 54% saying they should be forced to draft and 29% saying the current exemption should remain in place.

When asked if Netanyahu should resign or wait until the elections, 47% of respondents to the Channel 13 poll said Netanyahu should resign, while 44% said he should wait until the next elections.

Channel 12 also asked who is most fit to be prime minister between Gantz and Netanyahu with 43% saying Gantz would be a better prime minister and 27% saying Netanyahu would be better. The channel additionally asked who would be better between Lapid and Netanyahu, with 31% saying Netanyahu would be a better prime minister and 25% saying Lapid would be better.