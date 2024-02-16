Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Friday the details of 12 UNRWA employees who are members of Hamas and participated in the October 7 massacre.

Gallant told reporters that Israel has intelligence that more than 30 of the organization's employees actively participated in the murder spree, assisting in the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers.

He presented data, according to which 12% of the 13,000 UNRWA employees are connected to terrorist organizations in Gaza, and 1,468 of the employees are even active in them.

Hamas operative working for UNRWA who participated in the October 7 massacre. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gallant presented a video to the reporters taken by security cameras at the Erez crossing on October 7, in which you can see how the medics of the Palestinian "Red Crescent" helped to evacuate a wounded Nukhba terrorist.

Everyone, please meet the Nazi terrorist supporters of the Red Crescent:They won't help kidnapped Jewish victims, men, women, kids, and babies in captivity, but they mist certainly will provide aid for terrorists heading to mass slaughter Jews.WATCH https://t.co/lRYKrjXdF9 pic.twitter.com/jh9NnDlATc — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) February 16, 2024

The UNRWA employees hold various innocuous positions in the organization from social worker to school counselor, to maths teacher.