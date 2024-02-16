More than 30 of UNRWA's employees actively participated in October 7

Gallant told reporters that Israel has intelligence that more than 30 of the organization's employees actively participated in the murder spree, assisting in the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An UNRWA official seen taking part in the October 7 massacre by Hamas, in images shared by the Defense Ministry (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
An UNRWA official seen taking part in the October 7 massacre by Hamas, in images shared by the Defense Ministry
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Friday the details of 12 UNRWA employees who are members of Hamas and participated in the October 7 massacre.

Gallant told reporters that Israel has intelligence that more than 30 of the organization's employees actively participated in the murder spree, assisting in the kidnapping of civilians and soldiers.

He presented data, according to which 12% of the 13,000 UNRWA employees are connected to terrorist organizations in Gaza, and 1,468 of the employees are even active in them.

Hamas operative working for UNRWA who participated in the October 7 massacre. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Hamas operative working for UNRWA who participated in the October 7 massacre. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gallant presented a video to the reporters taken by security cameras at the Erez crossing on October 7, in which you can see how the medics of the Palestinian "Red Crescent" helped to evacuate a wounded Nukhba terrorist.

The UNRWA employees hold various innocuous positions in the organization from social worker to school counselor, to maths teacher.



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
UNRWA
The October 7 Massacre