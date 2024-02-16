Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says US should wait for forensic tests before accusing Moscow of Navalny's death

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2024 16:47

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that the United States should show restraint and wait for the results of the forensic medical examination before accusing Russia of Alexei Navalny's death, TASS reported.

US accusations of Russian responsibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Yulia Navalnaya at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and expressed his condolences if reports of the death of her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, are true, the State Department said.

Blinken "reiterated that Russia is responsible for his death," the department said.

 

Benny Gantz: Israel could continue fighting Hamas in Gaza during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 04:28 PM
Red Sea shipping incident reported off Yemen's Mokha -UKMTO
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 04:16 PM
US VP: says Russia suffered more than 300,000 casualties in Ukraine war
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 04:05 PM
Germany-Ukraine security agreement seals support against Russia
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:04 PM
Withdrawing from southern Avdiivka gives no advantage to Russia- Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:01 PM
German government approves military participation in EU Red Sea mission
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 02:08 PM
US House committee subpoenas Harvard over antisemitism investigation
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:53 PM
UNHCR chief says Palestinian spillover into Egypt would be disaster
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:36 PM
WHO trying to get access to Gaza hospital after raid
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:29 PM
President Herzog lands in Germany to call for hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 12:08 PM
IDF arrests three suspects in West Bank, confiscate terror funds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 09:46 AM
IDF publishes the name of a fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 06:28 AM
The situation of the abductees is appalling working to return the them
By BARAK RAVID
02/16/2024 03:57 AM
Six killed in bombing in Rafah, Arab media report
By MAARIV
02/16/2024 03:42 AM
US VP to meet with Israel president, Iraqi PM in Munich
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:32 AM