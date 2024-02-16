Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that the United States should show restraint and wait for the results of the forensic medical examination before accusing Russia of Alexei Navalny's death, TASS reported.

US accusations of Russian responsibility

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Yulia Navalnaya at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and expressed his condolences if reports of the death of her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, are true, the State Department said.

Blinken "reiterated that Russia is responsible for his death," the department said.