Navalny's body has not arrived at the only morgue in Salekhard, the town near to the prison colony where Navalny died, an employee told Reuters by phone on Saturday.

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday confirmed that Navalny was dead, citing an official notice given to Navalny's mother, Lydumila, and demanded that Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately.