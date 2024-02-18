Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill, seeks equal secular and Haredi service

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2024 23:28

Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid said on Sunday that he would propose an egalitarian draft bill, that would require people of all backgrounds, genders, and levels of religiosity to draft, in Knesset the following day, Israeli media reported.

The announcement reportedly came during a conversation between him and Chiefs of Staff of the Yesh Atid Party.

Regarding the reasoning for the law, he said "Every young man and woman should serve the state. Military, civil, or national service. The situation in which the state finances an entire public is unimaginable. October 7 Changed the country."

Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:29 PM
Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 08:19 PM
Health committee opens investigation into evacuation on October 7
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
02/18/2024 06:55 PM
Jordanian crown prince's father-in-law passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 06:35 PM
Navalny's wife to attend EU foreign affairs council on Monday
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:28 PM
US conducted five self-defense strikes in Houthi areas of Yemen
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:00 PM
Lapid rejects call to support gov't motion against Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:36 PM
Border Police officer found shot on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:16 PM
Jordanian army says five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:49 PM
Ronen Tzur resigns from Hostages and Missing Families Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 01:30 PM
Egyptian mediators contact Gantz in push for deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 12:38 PM
Palestinian PM: We have no partner for peace in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:32 AM
Police seize weapons suspected for terror use in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:03 AM
ICJ set to debate Israeli 'occupation in the West Bank' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:36 AM
IAF jets strike in southern Lebanon - Lebanese reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 09:34 AM