Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill, seeks equal secular and Haredi service

Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid said on Sunday that he would propose an egalitarian draft bill, that would require people of all backgrounds, genders, and levels of religiosity to draft, in Knesset the following day, Israeli media reported.

The announcement reportedly came during a conversation between him and Chiefs of Staff of the Yesh Atid Party.

Regarding the reasoning for the law, he said "Every young man and woman should serve the state. Military, civil, or national service. The situation in which the state finances an entire public is unimaginable. October 7 Changed the country."