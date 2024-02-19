Yemen's Houthis say they have targeted Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden - military spokesperson

Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that they had targeted the ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden, and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Monday.

The ship is British and the crew are safe, he said, adding the Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone in Hodeidah.

A Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion.