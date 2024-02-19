Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis say they have targeted Rubymar ship in the Gulf of Aden - military spokesperson

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2024 09:29

Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that they had targeted the ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden, and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Monday.

The ship is British and the crew are safe, he said, adding the Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone in Hodeidah.

A Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship came under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
Ireland hopes to get EU unanimity on sanctions against West Bank settler
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:55 AM
Navalny's mother not allowed into the morgue in Russia, spokeswoman says
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 09:04 AM
Russian forces in full control of Aavdiivka coke plant- report
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 06:08 AM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 06:07 AM
Yair Lapid to propose egalitarian IDF draft bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 11:24 PM
Suspicious envelope found in Prime Minister's Office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 10:29 PM
Residents of Gaza border communities to be allowed home starting March 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 08:19 PM
Health committee opens investigation into evacuation on October 7
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
02/18/2024 06:55 PM
Jordanian crown prince's father-in-law passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 06:35 PM
Navalny's wife to attend EU foreign affairs council on Monday
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:28 PM
US conducted five self-defense strikes in Houthi areas of Yemen
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 06:00 PM
Lapid rejects call to support gov't motion against Palestinian state
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:36 PM
Border Police officer found shot on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 04:16 PM
Jordanian army says five drug dealers killed on border with Syria
By REUTERS
02/18/2024 01:49 PM
Ronen Tzur resigns from Hostages and Missing Families Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2024 01:30 PM