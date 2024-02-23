US charges four for attempts to transport advanced Iranian weapons to Houthis

The United States Justice Department announced on Thursday that four foreign nationals had been charged in a January operation in the Arabian Sea. The four had allegedly attempted to transport Iranian-made advanced conventional weaponry to Yemen’s Houthis.

Speaking on the capability of the weapons, the department cited a court-recorded preliminary analysis of the advanced conventional weaponry seized during the arrest, which indicated that the shipment included critical components for medium-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles.

The Justice Department also shared more information about two Navy SEALs who had been killed during the operation last month.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said, “The Justice Department extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the two Navy SEALs who lost their lives on January 11th while conducting an operation in the Arabian Sea. The charges resulting from that interdiction make clear that the Justice Department will use every legal authority to hold accountable those who facilitate the flow of weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces, Hamas, and other groups that endanger the security of the United States and our allies.”