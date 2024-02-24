Jerusalem Post
IDF jets strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli aircraft struck Hezbollah launch positions and infrastructure in the Jabal Blat area of southern Lebanon, the IDF stated on Saturday.

The strikes on the Hezbollah positions took place overnight on Friday.

IDF strike Hezbollah targets in Jabal Blat in South Lebanon February 24, 2024. (IDF spokesperson's Unit)

In addition, an observation post of the organization was attacked in the Ayta as-Shab area.

Also, the IDF attacked the Hanine area and the Marwahin area with artillery to remove a threat.

Subsequently, rocket sirens were heard in northern Israel on Saturday morning.



