Hostages' family members hold solidarity protest in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Family members of the hostages held in Gaza held a demonstration on Saturday in solidarity with the hostages, Army Radio reported.

Demonstrators took to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, along with the families of the hostages, to mark another Shabbat without their loved ones.

In a sign of solidarity, the demonstrators ate only a quarter of a pita and a spoonful of cheese.



