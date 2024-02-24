Hostages' family members hold solidarity protest in Tel Aviv

Family members of the hostages held in Gaza held a demonstration on Saturday in solidarity with the hostages, Army Radio reported.

Demonstrators took to Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, along with the families of the hostages, to mark another Shabbat without their loved ones.

כיכר החטופים בתל אביב: בני משפחות חטופים מציינים את סעודת שבת באכילת רבע פיתה וכף גבינה, לאות הזדהות עם יקיריהם שבשבי חמאס@eli_zil pic.twitter.com/ZRPbemAXJT — גלצ (@GLZRadio) February 24, 2024

In a sign of solidarity, the demonstrators ate only a quarter of a pita and a spoonful of cheese.