WATCH: Terror cell exits Hezbollah compound, eliminated in air strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli fighter jets targeted and eliminated a Hezbollah terror cell in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon shortly after the cell exited a military compound, the IDF said on Sunday.

Two other military compounds in the area were also targeted.

Earlier, the IDF's Aerial Defense Array brought down a suspicious aerial target after it had penetrated into Israeli airspace over the Upper Galilee from Lebanon, the military added,

Additionally, over the past hours, Israel identified launches coming from Lebanon that were directed toward the areas of Margaliot, Har Dov, Kiryat Shmona, Menara, and Malkiya in Israel's north. The IDF responded by striking the sources of rocket fire. 

IDF aircraft identify and strike Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. February 25, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


