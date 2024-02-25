Gallant: If Gaza war pauses, we will escalate fire against Hezbollah

Speaking at the IDF’s Northern Command base, along with Northern Command chief, Ori Gordin, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that if there is a temporary pause in the fighting in Gaza, the IDF will increase its fire against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We are planning to increase the intensity of fire against Hezbollah, which is unable to find replacements for the commanders we are eliminating,” Gallant said. “In the event of a temporary truce in Gaza - we will increase the fire in the north independently, and will continue until the full withdrawal of Hezbollah and the return of the residents to their homes."