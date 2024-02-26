Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for Knesset elections

Since taking office in July 2021, President Herzog has voted in Jerusalem for the Knesset elections, but on Monday, for the first time, he will vote in the municipal elections at the same polling station at the School for the Arts.

His father, Chaim Herzog, also voted at the School for the Arts during his presidency, and not in Herzliya, where he had his private home.

The younger Herzog's immediate predecessor, Reuven Rivlin, unlike either Herzog, is a multi-generational native son of Jerusalem and, therefore, voted at the polling station closest to his private residence.

It is not known whether Herzog, whose private home is in Tzahala, will be casting his vote for a Jerusalem candidate or for a candidate in Tel Aviv.