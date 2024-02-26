Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for Knesset elections

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Since taking office in July 2021, President Herzog has voted in Jerusalem for the Knesset elections, but on Monday, for the first time, he will vote in the municipal elections at the same polling station at the School for the Arts.  

His father, Chaim Herzog, also voted at the School for the Arts during his presidency, and not in Herzliya, where he had his private home. 

The younger Herzog's immediate predecessor, Reuven Rivlin, unlike either Herzog, is a multi-generational native son of Jerusalem and, therefore, voted at the polling station closest to his private residence.

It is not known whether Herzog, whose private home is in Tzahala, will be casting his vote for a Jerusalem candidate or for a candidate in Tel Aviv. 

Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:50 PM
Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:39 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - initial reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM
Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia- vessel broker
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:12 PM
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks
By REUTERS , TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/26/2024 02:28 PM
Israeli hi-tech exports decreased 7.8% in December 2023
By MAARIV
02/26/2024 01:54 PM
Haifa resident, supporter of Hamas, sentenced to 8 months in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 01:32 PM
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:59 PM
Russia captures the village of Lastochkyne, north-west of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:58 PM
Ukraine military confirms its retreat from eastern village of Lastochkyne
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:26 PM
Hostage families plan a 4-day march from Gaza border to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 11:30 AM
David's Sling intercepts suspicious target in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 09:31 AM
Gazprom to send 41.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:59 AM
US Coast Guard boards Chinese fishing boats near Kiribati, official says
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 08:37 AM
Economy Minister Nir Barkat met Saudi commerce minister in Abu Dhabi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 08:17 AM