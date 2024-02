Ron Huldai was re-elected as Tel Aviv mayor after opponent Orna Barbivai conceded Wednesday morning.

Huldai, 79, has served as the mayor of Tel Aviv since 1998.

"Good luck to Ron Huldai who will continue to serve as mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo. Thank you to the great public who supported me and to all the partners along the way," Barbivai wrote on the X network.