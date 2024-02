With most of the votes already counted, the city of Haifa will go to a run-off in the mayoral race. The candidates proceeding to the second round are former mayor Yona Yahav, who garnered 36.2% of the vote, and David Etzioni, with 21.9% of the vote.

Outgoing mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem will not move on to the second round, receiving merely 4.5% of the vote. Kalisch-Rotem made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to lead one of the three largest cities in Israel.