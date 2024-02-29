US looking into claims of IDF fire in Gaza aid disaster - White House

The White House said on Thursday it is looking into reports of Israeli fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near Gaza City, describing it as a "serious incident."

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

"This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire."

UN response to the transfer of aid supplies

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he was appalled at the reported killings and injuries of people during the transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City. Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefs media on the launch of the funding appeal to support conflict-torn Sudan in 2024 at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

"Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us," Griffiths said in a post on X. "I'm appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City today."

Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed. pic.twitter.com/5Wd4w8aurX — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 29, 2024

Health authorities in Gaza said on Thursday that Israeli fire on people waiting for aid near Gaza City had killed 104 Palestinians and wounded 280, with one hospital saying it had received ten bodies and dozens of injured patients.

Israel disputed the account and the death toll provided by health officials in Hamas-run Gaza, saying aid trucks had been surrounded by hundreds of people and in the confusion, many were trampled or run over, though it acknowledged its forces had later opened fire.