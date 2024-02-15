‘Hamas is not a terrorist group,’ says UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told a representative from Sky News on Wednesday that he did not consider Hamas to be a terrorist group.

Asked about the feasibility of Israel’s military goal to eliminate Hamas and disallow the terrorist group from having any governing say in Gaza, Griffiths responded “Hamas is not a terrorist group for us, as you know, it is a political movement. But, I think it is very very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution; which includes their aspirations.

“I can not think of an example offhand of a place where a victory through warfare has succeeded against a well-entrenched group, terrorist or otherwise.”

Speaking of Hamas’s October 7 attack, Griffiths said he had “total understanding” of the “trauma" it had caused Israel but that Israel would need to build a relationship with its neighbors regardless.

Discussions on military operations in Rafah

Griffiths also claimed that the United Nations was struggling to get aid into Gaza and that Palestinians had nowhere safe to evacuate to now that Israel had begun operations in Rafah. Palestinians at the site where two Israeli hostages rescued overnight in an Israeli operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 12, 2024. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

During the interview, Griffiths insisted that whether Israel would operate in Rafah was an issue that kept him up at night.

Asked if he was in discussions with Israeli officials over the issue of operations in Rafah, Griffiths responded that Israel “to their credit” had daily discussions with Israeli officials on the issue and that Israeli officials had asked the UN to be involved in evacuating civilians to a safe location. Advertisement

Griffiths affirmed that the United Nations would not participate in the forced evacuation of Palestinian civilians into safe zones.

Griffith did not mention the two hostages the IDF rescued from Rafah, proving that Hamas was carrying out their illegal activities within a heavily populated civilian area.

Describing why he felt that Gaza was the worst humanitarian crisis he had witnessed, exceeding those he had seen in Syria, Griffiths said that it was because “people can’t escape, they are blocked in.”

The issue of giving Palestinians the option to leave Gaza to escape the war has been hotly discussed by Arab and international leaders. Israeli leaders have suggested that Palestinian civilians in Gaza should be temporarily allowed to relocate to Egypt for safety until the war ends.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in October that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel. The United States and Jordan also asserted that they did not agree with any plans to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Reaction to Griffith’s comments

Elyon Levy condemned the comments by Griffiths, posting on X that “Martin Griffiths, @UNReliefChief, denies Hamas is a terrorist organization. No wonder he is abusing his power to save Hamas' skin after the deadliest terror attack since 9/11 instead of demanding its surrender.”

Martin Griffiths, @UNReliefChief, denies Hamas is a terrorist organization. No wonder he is abusing his power to save Hamas' skin after the deadliest terror attack since 9/11 instead of demanding its surrender. pic.twitter.com/0FIA3fmtDU — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 15, 2024

Israel’s national X account also commented on the interview, posting “According to @UNReliefChief Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

“They are a political organization, who from time to time murders, rapes and kidnaps civilians to let off steam.

“What an abomination the @UN has become.”

According to @UNReliefChief Hamas is not a terrorist organization.They are a political organization, who from time to time murders, rapes and kidnaps civilians to let off steam. What an abomination the @UN has become. pic.twitter.com/E6cEFjgMmd — Israel ישראל (@Israel) February 15, 2024

The response by Israel’s national spokesperson and Israel comes amid fracturing relations between Israel and the UN. The United Nations’ UNRWA is currently being investigated after staff were said to have involvement in Hamas’s October 7 terror attacks.

More recently, the IDF discovered a Hamas tunnel below the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza.

The UN has also repeatedly been accused of anti-Israel bias and organizations, like UN Watch, have been established to address the issue. UN Watch has found that on multiple occasions UNRWA facilities have promoted terrorism and antisemitism.