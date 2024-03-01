IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, rockets fall in Israel's north

IDF fighter jets successfully struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Lebanese territory of Ayta ash Shab, the IDF announced on Friday afternoon.

Hezbollah terror and military infrastructure were also struck in the Jabal Blat region.

A number of rockets launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah fell in northern Israel in the area of Margaliot on Friday afternoon, the IDF confirmed. No casualties were reported, and the rockets landed in open terrain.