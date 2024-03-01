Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, rockets fall in Israel's north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 1, 2024 17:18

IDF fighter jets successfully struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Lebanese territory of Ayta ash Shab, the IDF announced on Friday afternoon. 

Hezbollah terror and military infrastructure were also struck in the Jabal Blat region. 

A number of rockets launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah fell in northern Israel in the area of Margaliot on Friday afternoon, the IDF confirmed. No casualties were reported, and the rockets landed in open terrain.

IDF carries out targeted strikes on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure on Friday afternoon. (IDF Spokesperson's unit)


