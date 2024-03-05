Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia communist wing asks for probe into West's possible involvement in Stalin's death

By REUTERS

The Communists of Russia party has asked the FSB security service and top prosecutors to investigate the possible involvement of Western intelligence services in the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The party appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation and the FSB with a request to check the possible involvement of Western intelligence services in the death of Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin," RIA cited the chairman of the party, Sergei Malinkovich as saying.

"Many testimonies from Stalin's contemporaries speak of the possible poisoning of the leader of the Soviet nations by agents of Western influence," Malinkovich said, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear whether the FSB or the Prosecutor General's Office had replied to the party's request.

Tuesday marks the 71st anniversary of the death of Stalin, who was the leader of the Soviet Union from 1924 until the day he died. The cause of his death was a haemorrhagic stroke, according to the government

Yemen's Houthis target container vessel in Gulf of Aden, no injuries
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:41 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region - GFZ
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 06:35 AM
Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 05:32 AM
Singapore signed exclusive deal with Taylor Swift, says PM
By REUTERS
03/05/2024 03:01 AM
UNRWA chief warns of serious implications for global peace, security
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 10:45 PM
IDF quickly responds to Hezbollah rockets in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 10:21 PM
US optimistic on maritime aid route to Gaza - State Dept
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:59 PM
IDF attacks military structures and rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 08:04 PM
Israel says UN trying to keep quiet on report about Hamas sexual attacks
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 08:00 PM
FM Israel Katz calls back UN ambassador Gilad Erdan for 'consultation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:49 PM
Jerusalem US embassy employee found dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 07:38 PM
IDF demands 'signs of life' of kidnapped soldiers in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 06:59 PM
US Pentagon leak suspect, Teixeira agrees to a 16-year prison sentence
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 06:16 PM
Man injured in gas tank explosion in building in Haifa - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2024 04:48 PM
Trump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury
By REUTERS
03/04/2024 02:44 PM